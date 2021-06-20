Hickman Deals in Captains Shut Out

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains (23-19) pitching staff tossed 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk in a 3-0 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (20-21) on Sunday from Classic Park.

Brayan Rocchio got the Captains started with a jolt in the bottom of the first. With one out he launched a solo home run to right center to put the Captains on top 1-0.

The Captains added another run in the fifth. Daniel Schneemann hit a one-out bloop double down the left field line. Quentin Holmes followed with a single to center to move Schneemann to third. José Tena came up next and chopped a grounder to shortstop. The Whitecaps tried to turn two, but Tena beat the throw to first and Schneemann scored from third to give the Captains a 2-0 lead.

With two outs in the seventh Rocchio poked a double down the left field line to start a rally. That brought Bryan Lavastida to the plate who rolled a single to right field to chase Rocchio home from second and give the Captains a 3-0 lead.

Mason Hickman (3-2)d ominated on the mound for the Captains to earn the win. He set a career high with six innings tossed and nine strikeouts. Hickman scattered four hits and did not issue a walk.

Keider Montero (2-5) allowed two runs in six innings on the mound for the Whitecaps and took the loss. He allowed nine hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Nathan Ocker (1) worked the final two innings to earn the save. He allowed one hit with a strikeout.

The Captains hit the road on Tuesday, travelling to Great Lakes for their second series against the Loons of the season. First pitch on Tuesday is set for Dow Diamond.

