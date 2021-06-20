McIntyre Promoted, Pineda Added, Two Placed on IL

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Aiden McIntyre is promoted to Double-A Midland

- Pitcher Leudeny Pineda is received from Extended Spring Training

- Pitchers Brady Basso and Rafael Kelly placed on the Injured List

After serving as a starter in previous seasons, the 25-year-old McIntyre excelled in Lansing in his first season out of the bullpen. In 17 appearances, he allowed only three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings for a 1.27 ERA, striking out 31 batters while issuing five walks (one intentional) and limiting the opposition to a .182 average. McIntyre was acquired by the Athletics as a 22nd-round selection from Holy Names University (Oakland, Calif.) in 2018. This will be his first trip to the Double-A level.

A native of Azua, Dominican Republic, the 25-year-old Pineda was selected in the 26th round in 2018 from ASA College Miami. He appeared at three different levels in 2019, pitching for the rookie-level AZL A's, the Short-Season Vermont Lake Monsters, and, for one four-inning appearance, the High-A Stockton Ports. He starts this afternoon for the Lugnuts in his season debut, becoming the 12th different Lansing starting pitcher in 2021.

With Pineda on the mound, the Lugnuts (20-21) host the Great Lakes Loons (20-21) at 1:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™ on a special Father's Day - Capital City Market Kids Day, with Kids Run the Bases after the game. A Nuts win would clinch the team's first series victory of the year. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

