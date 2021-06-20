Dinkelman Earns 100th Win for Cedar Rapids

June 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Cedar Rapids Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman notched his 100th career victory as part of a 9-2 win Sunday against the South Bend Cubs in front of 2,067 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Kernels (22-20) own a season-high five-game win streak and claimed a 5-1 series victory over the Cubs (18-23).

"100 wins to start off a managerial career is nice," Dinkelman said following Sunday's series finale. "I've been fortunate to have some good players and good coaches to work with to get to that point."

Trey Cabbage opened the scoring during the bottom of the first. Spencer Steer led off with a single and was still on base with two outs when Cabbage crushed a two-run home run to right field that provided an early 2-0 Kernels lead.

South Bend trimmed the difference to 2-1 on Delvin Zinn's second-inning double, but Cedar Rapids stretched its advantage to 4-1 by the end of the frame. Steer continued his strong Sunday by driving in Max Smith and Daniel Ozoria on a two-out single.

After Caleb Knight scored an unearned run via balk within the fourth, the Kernels pulled away with multiple runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Seth Gray launched a two-run home run into the Plumbers & Pipefitters Pavilion during the fifth, and he opened a three-run sixth with an RBI single. Wander Javier's sacrifice fly plated Steer and moved Gray to third base. A wild pitch to Cabbage allowed Gray to set the final score at 9-2 Cedar Rapids.

Tyler Watson, Derek Molina (3-1), and Owen Griffith combined for six innings of relief with no earned runs allowed. Molina posted scoreless work over 2.2 innings and was awarded the victory. Starting pitcher Tyler Beck only went three frames but still tallied a career-high seven strikeouts.

Bradford Deppermann (0-2) tossed a personal-best four innings for the second time this series, but he also surrendered four runs Sunday and ended up with the loss.

This current Kernels homestand resumes Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. when Cedar Rapids hosts the Lansing Lugnuts to open a six-game series at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the contest online at www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Upcoming promotions include Big Screen Thursday presented by First Federal Credit Union and 104.5 KDAT, Two For One Friday courtesy of 98.1 KHAK, fireworks Saturday sponsored by Fleet Farm, and Kids Eat Free Sunday thanks to Great Clips and Z102.9. The Kernels will honor the 2021 Military Heroes at Saturday's game presented by Dave Wright Subaru, and Cedar Rapids will wear special jerseys for that contest that will be auctioned off to support the ALS Association - Iowa Chapter.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.