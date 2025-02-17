Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Daniel Ríos on Loan from LIGA MX Side Chivas de Guadalajara

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Monday that the club has acquired forward Daniel Ríos on loan from LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara through 2025 with an option to purchase. Ríos will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

Whitecaps FC forward Daniel Ríos

235 appearances, 84 goals, and 15 assists at the professional club level

Second-most goal contributions for Atlanta United FC in 2024 with 10 goals and five assists across all competitions

Played for both Charlotte FC and Nashville SC in their inaugural MLS seasons

Previously represented Mexico through the U-18 to U-21 levels "Daniel is an experienced striker and a proven goal scorer in our league," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He will bring additional leadership to the group, a strong work ethic, and a natural physical presence. We are excited to welcome Daniel and his family to our club."

Ríos, who turns 30 on Saturday, spent last season on loan with Eastern Conference side Atlanta United FC, where he tallied the second-most goal contributions for the side with 10 goals and five assists across all competitions. The native of Mexico City, Mexico started 19 of his 37 appearances during his lone season with the Five Stripes.

"I'm very excited to join Vancouver and bring my experience to this talented group that's eager to compete for the MLS Cup," added Ríos. "I can't wait to represent this club, give my all on the field, and connect with the incredible fans who make this city so special. See you all soon at BC Place!"

Ríos is currently in his second stint with Chivas, having originally come through their academy at the beginning of his career. The forward was re-acquired by the LIGA MX side via transfer from Charlotte FC in 2023 and recorded one goal, as well as one assist, in six starts and 19 appearances across all competitions. Ríos also helped Chivas reach the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Final.

Prior to returning to Chivas, Ríos spent the 2022 season with Charlotte in their inaugural MLS season. The forward scored nine goals and added two assists in 17 starts and 30 appearances across all competitions. Ríos made history during his time with the Crown, as he racked up all four goals in the club's 4-0 win over Philadelphia Union. Ríos was originally acquired by Charlotte via trade from Nashville SC.

At Nashville, Ríos posted six goals and one assist in 13 starts and 33 appearances across all competitions during the club's first two seasons in MLS. In fact, Ríos was Nashville SC's first MLS signing and suited up for their USL Championship side in 2019 before the club made the jump to MLS in 2020. Ríos finished second in the USL golden boot race with 20 goals and added another goal in the USL Cup Playoffs as well as two assists during the regular season. In total, the forward started 31 of his 34 appearances with the USL team.

During his first stint with Chivas, Ríos made three appearances with the first team as a member of the academy. He then signed his first professional contract and went out on loan three times to gain playing experience. Across two seasons, Ríos recorded 13 goals, as well as an assist, in 26 starts and 31 appearances for Coras FC. He was also loaned to Zacatepec FC, where he tallied four goals in 11 starts and 16 appearances.

Following those two loan spells, Ríos had his first experience in the United States in 2018 when he was loaned to North Carolina FC of the USL Championship. He started 26 of his 32 appearances with the RailHawks and finished the season with 20 goals, which was tied for second in the golden boot race. The forward also added three assists.

Throughout his career, Ríos has recorded 235 appearances, 84 goals, and 15 assists at the professional club level.

Internationally, Ríos previously represented Mexico through the U-18 to U-21 levels. The forward made four appearances and scored one goal with the U-20 side. His lone goal came in his debut during a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in 2014.

In his youth, Ríos spent time with Chivas' academy sides and their second team.

TRANSACTION: On February 17, 2025, Whitecaps FC acquire forward Daniel Ríos on loan from LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara through 2025 with an option to purchase.

Daniel Ríos

Pronunciation: REE-ohs

Position: Forward

Height: 6-01

Weight: 185 pounds

Date of Birth: February 22, 1995 in Mexico City, Mexico

Hometown: Aguascalientes, Mexico

Citizenship: Mexico

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Chivas de Guadalajara (2023 - present, 2015-18), Atlanta United FC (2024 - on loan), Charlotte FC (2022), Nashville SC (2019-21), North Carolina FC (2018 - on loan), Zacatepec FC (2017 - on loan), Coras FC (2015-17 - on loan)

Youth Clubs: Chivas de Guadalajara

Instagram: @drioscal

X: @drioscal

