Colorado Kicks off Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against LAFC in Round One

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The Colorado Rapids are set for their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup against LAFC on February 18. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 8:00 p.m. with coverage available on FOX Sports, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado is one of eight MLS clubs competing in the 2025 edition of CCC, which features 27 clubs from across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rapids qualified for the competition through their third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup, a run that included four consecutive victories over Liga MX teams-a first for an MLS club.

On the other end of this matchup will be a familiar face for the Rapids in fellow MLS side LAFC. Last year, LA took the season series across all competitions with a 2-0-1 record, however, their loss came in the only match that was played at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Djordje Mihailovic recorded a brace in that contest that saw the Rapids top LA, 3-2.

Tomorrow's match is the first leg of Round One of the tournament for these two sides, with leg two coming next Tuesday, February 25, at BMO Stadium. The winner of the round will be determined based on aggregate scoring and will be set for a matchup with Columbus Crew, who earned a bye into the second round based on their Concacaf ranking.

This will be Colorado's first CCC match since the 2021 season, where the club advanced to the Round of 16. The Rapids are one of seven MLS teams to have secured three Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots and two Concacaf Champions Cup berths since 2020, joining Columbus, LAFC, New England, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Vancouver. Among Western Conference teams, only Colorado, LAFC, and Vancouver have achieved this feat.

The Rapids are coming off successful preseason camps in both Mexico and Florida, with the team posting an unbeaten 2-3-0 record over the course of two months. Rafael Navarro shined for the club, having logged four goals in those five matches. Preseason also saw the first playing time for newly acquired Rapids Chidozie Awaziem, Ian Murphy, Alex Harris, and Sam Bassett.

The Rapids will look to build on their successes from the 2024 season, which saw them make major strides compared to the year prior. Head Coach Chris Armas led the charge, helping earn the club 50 points, which marked the most for a first-year head coach in club history. Colorado also made DSGP a fortress, as they posted a 13-match home unbeaten streak across all competitions in 2024. Additionally, the club earned a Rocky Mountain Cup victory and finished Third Place in Leagues Cup. The Rapids have their eyes set on more in 2025 with their core group returning for another strong season.

