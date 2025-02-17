Earthquakes Announce Elevated Fan Experience for 2025 Season at PayPal Park

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today an elevated in-game experience for fans at PayPal Park for the 2025 Major League Soccer season, which kicks off Saturday, Feb. 22, against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT).

Saturday's pregame will feature revamped pyrotechnics that will provide an updated visual display during team walkouts and celebrations, as well as a field flyover courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard and the presence of San Francisco 49ers legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Jose State assistant coach Bryant Young firing the siren.

Quakes fans will immediately hear the difference when they enter the stadium thanks to an upgraded sound system featuring 11 KS28 high-powered dual subwoofers by L-Acoustics, along with a brand-new DJ stand where on Saturday, DJ D Sharp, who also serves as official DJ of the Golden State Warriors, will be setting the vibes to get the crowd hyped for an epic season opener.

In addition, fans will hear a new dynamic voice as nationally renowned sports journalist and content creator Ruth Bibas has joined the club as PayPal Park's new in-game host for home games. The bilingual Bibas has covered high-profile sporting events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Copa America 2024 and 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend while displaying an ability to connect with athletes, coaches and fans alike.

The visual element of the fan experience will be taken to another level with the addition of Vixi, an in-game fan engagement software. Vixi is a fully loaded fan engagement suite with apps like Selfie Cam, Party Mode and AI Fan Filters to add another dimension to how Quakes fans enjoy the big screen during matches.

Finally, there will be no shortage of food options this season as Oak View Group has delivered a new and improved menu and layout. For the first time, PayPal Park will feature three Grab-and-Go markets at Sections 108, 117 and 134, as well as Big Chicken (founded by Shaquille O'Neal) at the East side concession stand next to the Epicenter Fan Zone, Mexican cuisine from local fixture Arteaga's, milkshakes and ice cream from Mister Softee, and Bibo's Pizza with pizza and meatball sandwiches behind Section 121. Rounding out this delectable All-Star lineup are chili and clam chowder on the West side of the stadium, and Korean (Section 124) and Mediterranean cuisine (Section 132) on the East side.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2025 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park, Stanford Stadium and Levi's Stadium are now available to the general public. Please visit sjearthquakes.com/tickets for more information.

