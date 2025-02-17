Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE TO OPEN 2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON AT COLUMBUS CREW ON SATURDAY

Chicago Fire FC will open the 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season against Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The match will mark the beginning of the Fire's 28th season in MLS, as well as the regular season debut of Gregg Berhalter as Head Coach and Director of Football of the Club.

Saturday's match will mark the 78th all-time encounter between both sides in MLS play, making the Crew the Fire's most common opponent. The sides are tied with a 27-27-23 record in head-to-head league matchups, but the Crew have a record of 18-10-10 at home, including an undefeated 3-1-0 mark at Lower.com Field since the venue's opening in 2021. Crucially, Chicago will try to break a seven-match winless streak against Columbus, including four losses in a row since 2023.

Hoping to make his first start with his new club, defender Jack Elliott leads all current Fire players with a whopping 1,530 minutes played against Columbus, while Chris Mueller leads the Club with three goals against the Ohio side.

Kickoff for Saturday's match is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. The contest will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (0-0-0, 0 points) at COLUMBUS CREW (0-0-0, 0 points)

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025

Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CLB: (27-27-23)

Last Game vs. CLB: May 18, 2024 (1-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at CLB: March 9, 2024 (1-2 L) - Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match at Columbus Crew will be available HERE on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

by the numbers

1 - Saturday's match will be the first at the helm for new Fire gaffer Gregg Berhalter, but it will be a familiar setting. Prior to his time with the U.S. Men's National Team, he coached the Crew to an overall record of 67-58-45 from 2014 to 2018, including four MLS Cup Playoff appearances and one in the 2015 MLS Cup Final. Berhalter will hope to replicate some of that success in his return to Columbus.

3 - After his first call-up to the USMNT in January, Brian Gutiérrez returned to the Fire with renewed confidence. In the last two matches of the Coachella Valley Invitations, the Homegrown midfielder led the way with three goals - his last against defending champions LA Galaxy, no less. "Guti" will look for his form to carry into the regular season in Columbus.

6 - Homegrown midfielder Mauricio Pineda is now the longest-tenured player for the Club, having represented his side in 124 matches over the course of six seasons as of Saturday. The Bolingbrook, Ill. native has featured in eight contests against Columbus, against which he has yet to tally a goal or an assist. The midfielder will hope to change that, but would settle for a clean sh

