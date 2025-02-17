Columbus Crew Sign Patrick Schulte to Multiyear Contract Extension

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to a multiyear contract extension through the 2027 season with a Club option for 2028. The 23-year-old MLS Cup, Leagues Cup 2024 and 2022 MLS NEXT Pro champion and 2024 Paris Olympian is entering his fourth season with the Black & Gold.

"Patrick's winning mentality and commitment to the team has been evident since he first joined our Club in 2022," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "This contract extension is a testament to the hard work and dedication he puts forth every day and reflects our belief in his growth and the key role he plays for the team. We are excited to see Patrick continue to reach new heights as a member of the Crew."

"I am excited and blessed to have this opportunity to continue my journey here with the Crew," said Schulte. "Being in Columbus has given me the opportunity to grow and develop since day one, and I know that continuing here will push me to be better every day. I'm grateful for the support I've received from the front office, the coaches, my teammates and all of the support staff. The journey ahead is something I'm looking forward to and I'm excited to start this new chapter on Saturday as we begin our hunt to bring more memories to Columbus."

A 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist, Schulte started all 27 of his MLS regular season appearances in 2024 and recorded career highs in shutouts (10) and goals against average (1.07). He played every minute of the Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, making 36 saves as the Crew reached the final for the first time in Club history. For his performances, which included two crucial penalty kick saves in the shootout against Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals, Schulte was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament and selected to the Best XI.

The St. Charles, Mo. native represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he started all four U.S. matches and became the first active MLS player to record a shutout at the Olympics. Bolstered by his performance, the Americans reached their first knockout round berth in 24 years.

In 2023, Schulte made his MLS debut in the season opener on Feb. 25 and appeared in 31 regular season matches, recording 90 saves with six shutouts. In postseason play, he earned two shutouts in the Crew's six playoff matches and posted four saves in both the Eastern Conference Final and MLS Cup. On Dec. 9, Schulte became the youngest goalkeeper to start and win an MLS Cup at 22 years and 271 days old.

A member of Generation adidas, Schulte was selected in the first round (12th overall) by the Crew in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from St. Louis University. Earning MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors his rookie season, Schulte started 15 games for Crew 2, playing 1,350 minutes while allowing only 15 goals. His goals against average (1.0) and win percentage (66.7 percent) were the best in the league among goalkeepers who played in more than half their team's matches. His 10 wins were tied for the most in MLS NEXT Pro and his seven clean sheets were second in the league. On Oct. 8, 2022, Schulte helped Crew 2 to a 4-1 victory over St Louis CITY2 in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Cup, hosted at Lower.com Field.

Schulte made his senior international debut on Jan. 20, 2024, and recently earned his first victory in the USMNT's 3-1 win over Venezuela on Jan. 18, 2025. He owns three senior caps and previously represented the U.S. at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 levels.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to a contract extension through the 2027 season with a Club option for 2028, as announced on Feb. 17, 2025.

