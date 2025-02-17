Timbers Sign Portuguese International David Da Costa as Designated Player

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired Portuguese midfielder David Da Costa from French top-tier side RC Lens, the club announced today. Under contract through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, Da Costa will occupy a Designated Player spot on the roster.

"We are elated to add a player with David's ability and pedigree. He has already shown his qualities at a very competitive level, both in the French Ligue and in European competitions. This commitment speaks volumes to David's ambition to depart the club he grew up in to take on an even bigger role here with the Portland Timbers," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "David is an intelligent player who can impact the game with or without the ball. He has just turned 24, and with consistency and confidence, David still has the potential for further growth as a player. Our staff is excited to begin integrating him into our group, and we look forward to seeing him in a Portland Timbers kit soon."

Da Costa, 24, joins Portland after spending the last four seasons with RC Lens. At Lens, he made 123 appearances (63 starts) scoring 11 goals and tallying 17 assists. With Lens, Da Costa featured in UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Qualifying matches, registering one goal in seven appearances in the international tournaments. The Almada, Portugal native began his professional career with Lens II in 2019, scoring one goal in 22 appearances, before playing for Lens and making his professional debut in a 2-0 win over Saint-Étienne on October 3, 2020. Additionally, Da Costa scored his first professional goal on March 3, 2021, in the Ligue 1 play.

"We're really excited with the signing of David. We've been watching him for a long time - he's a flare player. He's young, quick and has a massive potential. He's going to fit right into the system and style of play that we want to play at Portland," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville.

Internationally, Da Costa made 11 appearances with Portugal's U-21, U-19 and U-18 teams, recording one goal and four assists. Notably, the midfielder scored a goal and tallied two assists in UEFA European U-21 Championship qualifying matches.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign David Da Costa through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029. Da Costa will occupy a Designated Player spot.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.