Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF First Leg Moved to February 19

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Concacaf has announced today that the first leg match in the series between Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions expected to impact the Kansas City metropolitan area in the next 24 hours, including significant snow accumulation. The match at Children's Mercy Park, originally scheduled for February 18, will now take place on Wednesday, February 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities.

All previously purchased tickets for the match, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will remain valid for entry on Wednesday.

