Concacaf statement regarding the Champions Cup series between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF
February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Concacaf has announced that the first leg match of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions expected to impact the Kansas City metropolitan area in the next 24 hours, including significant snow accumulation.
The match at Children's Mercy Park, originally scheduled for February 18, will now take place on Wednesday, February 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm local time (8:00 pm ET).
All previously purchased tickets for the match, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will remain valid for entry on Wednesday.
The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities.
For more information on the Concacaf Champions Cup, visit Concacaf.com.
