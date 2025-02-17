Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2025 Season

February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer has announced broadcast details for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for the 2025 season. All Timbers matches will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

New this year, fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to catch all the action throughout the season. Subscribers can access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, expansive programming, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games.

In their 15th season as the club's radio broadcast partner, 750 The Game will carry all Timbers matches in English. The pairing of Aaron Heinzen (analyst) and Fletcher Johnson (play-by-play announcer) will be back in the booth for a second season, joined by studio host Adam Susman. As part of MLS Season Pass, fans in the US and Canada have the option to select the Timbers English-language radio feed for home games for their broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.

Additionally, La GranD is in its ninth season as Portland's Spanish-language broadcast partner, led by play-by-play announcer Josue Del Castillo and analyst Oscar Ramos, with Nikol Ramirez serving as the host while also providing social media and digital content coverage.

In 2025, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game of the week on Sunday evenings under the banner Sunday Night Soccer, with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. These primetime games will air throughout the regular season and spotlight the league's most compelling matchups with leading MLS Season Pass broadcasters Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, and Andrew Wiebe on the call for English broadcasts, and Sammy Sadovnik and Timbers legend Diego Valeri in Spanish. All Sunday Night Soccer matches will also be available to stream free for Apple TV+ subscribers.

T-Mobile is giving qualified T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers - including businesses - a promotional offer for complimentary access to MLS Season Pass all season long with no blackout dates. Apple is partnering with Comcast to offer Xfinity customers an integrated viewing experience for MLS Season Pass, bringing all live matches directly into the Xfinity user interface so customers can easily find and watch all the action alongside other live programming. This year, DIRECTV residential customers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass through DIRECTV. Matches will be available to watch live in the DIRECTV satellite guide on channels 480 through 495, similar to the viewing experience for other league packages.

On February 21, Apple TV+ will premiere the highly anticipated eight-part panoramic documentary event Onside: Major League Soccer. Produced for Apple by the dynamic sports storytellers Box to Box Films, in partnership with MLS, the docuseries provides unprecedented access to players, coaches, and clubs, and explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that made the 2024 season unforgettable.

Portland is set to open its 2025 MLS campaign against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park on Sunday, Feb. 23 with a 1 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.