Timbers Acquire $12 Million from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for Midfielder Evander
February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired a club-record $12 million from FC Cincinnati in exchange for midfielder Evander, it was announced today. As part of the trade, the Timbers could receive up to $150,000 if certain performance metrics are reached. Portland will retain a future sell-on and trade percentage as part of the deal.
"We thank Evander for his contributions to the club, and we wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared.
In two seasons with the Timbers, Evander registered 24 goals and 24 assists. He finished the 2024 season with 15 goals and a league-leading 19 assists, producing the second-most goal contributions of all MLS players (34).
Evander was named an MVP finalist, an MLS All-Star, and MLS Player of the Month for August/September in 2024.
The Timbers acquired Evander from Danish side FC Midtjylland on Dec. 5, 2022.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire a club-record $12 million from FC Cincinnati in exchange for midfielder Evander.
