Nashville SC Notes Week of February 17, 2025
February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club kicks off its 2025 Major League Soccer season this Saturday, Feb. 22 when it hosts the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT for Opening Night presented by Transcard. Nashville SC is 1W-1L-3D all-time in MLS home-openers (Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park) and 2W-1L-1D when hosting the Revs.
The Revolution are one of only two teams Nashville SC met more than twice in 2024 (also Inter Miami CF) with the clubs playing three times in MLS (twice) and Leagues Cup (once), including B.J. Callaghan's first result as Nashville SC Head Coach in a 1-1 draw on Aug. 6, 2024.
2025 marks Callaghan's first full season at the helm of Nashville SC. In advance of the season, the club made three additions to its Technical Staff: Assistant Coach Michael Nsien, Goalkeeper Coach Danny Cepero, and Director of High Performance Dr. Robert Butler.
The Boys in Gold also added 10 players during the offseason: Bryan Acosta (midfielder), homegrown player Chris Applewhite (defender), Gastón Brugman (midfielder), Matthew Corcoran (midfielder), Maximus Ekk (forward), Andy Najar (defender), Jeisson Palacios (defender), Brian Schwake (goalkeeper), Eddi Tagseth (midfielder), and Xavier Valdez (goalkeeper).
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
is beginning its sixth Major League Soccer season
is 2W-3L-4D all-time vs. the New England Revolution across all competitions
last faced the New England Revolution on Sept. 28, 2024 at Gillette Stadium
last hosted the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park on June 1, 2024
is 55W-48L-56D all-time in MLS regular season play
is 32W-17L-30D all-time at home in MLS regular season play
is 38W-34L-38D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS regular season play
is 2W-1L-1D in MLS regular season matches during February
is 37W-39L-45D all-time on weekends in MLS regular season play
Bryan Acosta
signed with Nashville SC from Liga Nacional Apertura's Real CD España on Jan. 8, 2025
enters his sixth MLS season and first with Nashville SC after playing for FC Dallas (2019-21), the Colorado Rapids (2022-23), and the Portland Timbers (2023)
Chris Applewhite
enters his first MLS season after being signed as Nashville SC's third homegrown player on Jan. 15, 2025
appeared in 20 matches with 18 starts for Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club in 2024 and was named to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Josh Bauer
enters his fifth MLS season, his fourth with Nashville SC
set career highs in starts (22), games played (31), and minutes (2,184) across all competitions in 2024
Gastón Brugman
enters his fourth MLS season and first with Nashville SC after being acquired via trade with the LA Galaxy on Dec. 19, 2024
was named the 2024 MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi as a member of the MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy
Teal Bunbury
enters his 17th MLS season, his fourth with Nashville SC
matched his Nashville SC single season highs in regular season goal contributions (five) and total goal contributions (six) in 2024
enters the season sixth among active MLS players in regular season games played with 395
played for the New England Revolution from 2014-21
has recorded two goals and one assist in eight MLS appearances vs. New England
Matthew Corcoran
signed with Nashville SC from Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship on Feb. 11, 2025
made 54 appearances for Birmingham Legion FC across all competitions in 2022 and 2023 (USL Championship, USL Championship playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), tallying one goal and four assists
started three of the U-17 United States Men's Youth National Team's (USMYNT) four matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was recently called up for both U-19 and U-20 USMYNT training camps
Maximus Ekk
enters his first MLS season after signing a first team contract on Jan. 30, 2025
made seven appearances for Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club in 2024 before being injured
Julian Gaines
enters his fifth MLS season, his second with Nashville SC
set career highs in regular season games played (four), starts (two), and minutes played (223) in 2024
Isaiah Jones
enters his second MLS season, both with Nashville SC
became the youngest player to appear for Nashville SC (18 years, three months, and five days) and the first homegrown player to take the pitch for the Boys in Gold when he made his MLS debut on July 13, 2024 at D.C. United
recorded 24 appearances, 17 starts, and 1,463 minutes played with Nashville's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club in 2024
Dan Lovitz
enters his 12th MLS season, his sixth with Nashville SC
has recorded three career regular season assists vs. the New England Revolution, his second most against any MLS club
Jack Maher
enters his sixth MLS season, all with Nashville SC
led the team with 53 clearances during the 2024 regular season
Hany Mukhtar
enters his sixth MLS season, all with Nashville SC
led the team in regular season goal contributions (18), assists (10), minutes (2,749), and starts (31) in 2024
recorded his 100th career MLS goal contribution on April 27, 2024 when he scored vs. the San Jose Earthquakes, becoming the 11th player in league history to reach 100 goal contributions in 120 games or less
became one of 10 players in MLS history with 10+ assists in four or more consecutive seasons on Oct. 2, 2024 vs. D.C. United
Alex Muyl
enters his 10th MLS season, his sixth with Nashville SC
set an MLS single-season career high with five goals in 2024
reached a single-season career high and led the team with 34 MLS appearances in 2024
set single-season career highs in regular season starts (27) and minutes (2,307) last season
notched his third career regular season brace on Oct. 2, 2024 vs. D.C. United
Andy Najar
signed with Nashville SC from Liga Nacional Apertura's CD Olimpia on Jan. 16, 2025
enters his eighth MLS season and first with Nashville SC after playing for D.C. United (2010-12, 2021-23) and Los Angeles FC (2020)
Jeisson Palacios enters his first MLS season after signing with Nashville SC from CD América of Columbia's Liga DIMAYOR II on Jan. 13, 2025
Jonathan Pérez
enters his sixth MLS season, his second with Nashville SC
set a single-season career high with 364 regular season minutes played in 2024 with the LA Galaxy and Nashville SC
Brian Schwake enters his first MLS season after signing with Nashville SC on Jan. 23, 2025 from CD Castellón of Spain's LaLiga2
Jacob Shaffelburg
enters his seventh MLS season, his fourth with Nashville SC
matched his single-season career highs in regular season goal contributions (6) and Nashville SC goal contributions across all competitions (10) in 2024
Adem Sipić
enters his third MLS season, all with Nashville SC
spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club, notching six goals and one assist in 40 appearances
Sam Surridge
enters his third MLS season, all with Nashville SC
set single-season career highs and led the team with 12 MLS goals and 15 tallies across all competitions in 2024
set single-season career highs in appearances (28), starts (27), minutes played (2,391), and assists (2) during the 2024 MLS regular season
recorded his first MLS goal and brace vs. the New England Revolution on Oct. 14, 2023 at GEODIS Park
has scored three goals in four career matches against the Revs across all competitions
Eddi Tagseth
enters his first MLS season after signing with Nashville SC from Rosenborg BK, one of the top clubs from Norway's Eliteserien, on Nov. 19, 2024
registered a single-season career high 11 goal contributions (seven goals, four assists) in 28 matches across all competitions in 2024, including five goals (also a career high) and three assists in league play
Xavier Valdez enters his fourth MLS season and first with Nashville SC after being claimed via the End-of-Year Waivers process from Houston Dynamo FC on Dec. 13, 2024 and signing on Jan. 10, 2025
Taylor Washington
enters his seventh MLS season, his sixth with Nashville SC
has appeared in 14 or more matches during each of Nashville SC's first five seasons in MLS
Joe Willis
enters his 15th MLS season, his sixth with Nashville SC
tied for fifth with eight MLS shutouts in 2024
has registered three shutouts and holds a 0.88 goals against average (GAA) vs. the New England Revolution in MLS play as a Boy in Gold - his second lowest GAA against clubs he's faced in eight or more regular season matches
became the first Nashville SC player to reach 150 regular season MLS appearances on Oct. 2, 2024 vs. D.C. United
Patrick Yazbek
enters his second MLS season, both with Nashville SC
recorded his first goal contribution as a Boy in Gold when he tallied an assist vs. the New England Revolution on Aug. 6, 2024 during Leagues Cup
Walker Zimmerman
enters his 13th MLS season, his sixth with Nashville SC
the New England Revolution are one of five MLS club the defender has logged at least one goal and one assist against in regular season play with Nashville SC
