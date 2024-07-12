Whitecaps Fall, 6-0

July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps struggle to find their offense continued in a 6-0 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

The Whitecaps, held to just three hits in the contest, have amassed just two runs in the four games of this series. The shutout marks the third time they have been held without scoring a run in a contest after having only been held scoreless four times all season entering the week.

After three frames in a 0-0 tie, the Timber Rattlers bit West Michigan quickly as Wisconsin outfielder Luis Lara took the first pitch of the fourth inning over the right field wall for his second home run of the season to open the scoring. Two batters later, third baseman Luke Adams launched a two-run homer over the left field wall to extend the lead to 3-0. After adding a run in the fifth, Wisconsin tacked on two more in the sixth, highlighted by a Jesus Chirinos RBI-single, ultimately sending West Michigan to their fourth straight loss.

The Whitecaps drop to 10-9 in the second half and down to 41-44 overall, while Wisconsin jumps to 55-30 on the season and 13-6 in the second half. Will Rudy (3-6) tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five in collecting his third win of the season, while Colin Fields (2-4) gave up a season-high six runs on eight hits in taking his second loss. Whitecaps hitters struck out ten times against Timber Rattlers pitchers, with the lone bright spot at the plate being catcher Bennett Lee, who enjoyed his first three-hit game as a Whitecap, going a perfect 3-for-3 with all three of the 'Caps hits in the ballgame.

The Whitecaps play the penultimate contest of this six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday at 7:40 pm. Pitcher Joe Miller takes on Yujanyer Herrera for the 'Caps and Timber Rattlers respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:25 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

