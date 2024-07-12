Kernels Rally to Kncok-off Beloit 4-2 in 10 Innings

Beloit, WI - Ricardo Olivar and Rubel Cespedes collected extra-inning RBIs as Cedar Rapids came from behind to knock off Beloit 4-2 in 10 innings Thursday night. After opening up 3-0 leads in both of the first two games of the series, the Sky Carp again hopped on top early Thursday. Three straight singles by Mark Coley, Johnny Olmstead and Josh Zamora began the Sky Carp half of the first inning to produce a run and make it 1-0. Two batters later, Brock Vrandenburg singled home a second run in the inning to make it 2-0 Beloit.

But those were the only two runs allowed by Kernels starter Ty Langenberg. Langenberg finished the night with five scoreless frames, in total allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts compared to one walk in six innings of work.

With Langeberg posting zeros on the mound, the Kernels tied it in the top of the fourth inning. A Kevin Maitan single, Misael Urbina walk and a Kyle Hess base hit loaded the bases with two outs for Jose Salas, who put the Kernels on the board by taking a walk. The next batter, Dillon Tatum, reached on an error to tie the game at 2-2.

That stayed the score all the way until the top of the tenth, thanks to the Cedar Rapids bullpen. Jacob Wosinski and Kyle Bischoff both did not allow a base runner in their two innings of work, holding the Sky Carp down the rest of the way.

In the top of the tenth, Ricardo Olivar ripped a one-out single to plate the extra-inning rule runner and put the Kernels on top 3-2. After Olivar moved to second on a groundout, he scored on a Rubel Cespedes RBI single to double the Kernels lead to 4-2, the score which would be the final.

The win is the Kernels' first at ABC Supply stadium in 2024 and improves Cedar Rapids to 49-33 and 12-6 in the second half. Game four of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35, with Alex Williams on the mound for Beloit opposite Darren Bowen.

