Braxton Miller's Home Run for Life

July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fifth-grader Braxton is an energetic boy who loves sports of all kinds: football, basketball, baseball, you name it.

"He is a very strong-willed kid, said his mother, Päivi. "He's very energetic. He's got a lot of drive. He's going to do great things one day."

Not feeling well

Braxton's healthcare journey started when he complained to his parents about some stomach pain. Trips to the primary care provider and urgent care pointed toward a virus, but he wasn't getting better. The lymph nodes on his neck and back became so swollen they were noticeable to his classmates. Braxton's parents took him to see the doctor that day.

After a CT scan he was admitted to Memorial Hospital, which transferred him to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis in case he needed blood dialysis. "The transfer from BCH to Riley was seamless. He was transported by helicopter, which was super exciting for him. My husband and I just drove down to be with him and did the registration in the car," said Päivi.

Once the diagnosis was made, Braxton was able to be treated at Beacon Children's Hospital. "He was very weak when we got home from Riley. He was in a lot of pain, and his stomach was hurting all the time," Päivi recalled. "He couldn't go to school for a while."

Braxton's illness responded to treatment immediately. In fact, the cancer cells died so quickly that the care team had to race to flush the released toxins out of Braxton's body.

Through it all, Päivi and her husband were amazed at their son's resilient spirit. One day he had been playing football. A few days after, on Oct. 12, he had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. One month later his cancer was in remission, and a few months after that, Braxton was the starting pitcher in a baseball game.

"Braxton was super strong," she said. "He said at one point, 'If I ever have to go through this again, I'm not going to be scared because I know I can do it.'"

The family is grateful for Dr. Stacy Snyder, Braxton's hematologist-oncologist, and the rest of Braxton's care team. Päivi says the team always finds the time to answer questions, and they genuinely care about the family. "It doesn't feel like he's a number. They ask Braxton questions and they ask us how we're feeling," Päivi explained.

Now that Braxton is one and one-half years into his treatment, there is no sign that the leukemia will return. With a smile, Päivi said, "He's going to have a happy, healthy life."

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids! To make a donation, please click here.

Home Run for Life 2024 Dates

Friday, July 19 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 26 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 9 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 23 - 7:05 p.m.

