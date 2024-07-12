Bowen Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Prielipp Begins Rehab Assignment

July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Darren Bowen has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. LHP Connor Prielipp begins a rehab assignment with the FCL Twins today. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with six on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series tonight at Beloit at 6:35.

