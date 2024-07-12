Bowen Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Prielipp Begins Rehab Assignment
July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Darren Bowen has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. LHP Connor Prielipp begins a rehab assignment with the FCL Twins today. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with six on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series tonight at Beloit at 6:35.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Braxton Miller's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Bowen Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Prielipp Begins Rehab Assignment - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kernels Rally to Kncok-off Beloit 4-2 in 10 Innings - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs Pound Out 15 Hits, Win Fifth Straight - Peoria Chiefs
- Dayton Defeats South Bend 6-1 in Thursday Duel - South Bend Cubs
- Big Innings from Lugnuts Sink Captains 13-4, End Lake County's Four-Game Win Streak - Lake County Captains
- 'Caps Topped in Ten, 3-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wood Walks-off Whitecaps for Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Bowen Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Prielipp Begins Rehab Assignment
- Kernels Rally to Kncok-off Beloit 4-2 in 10 Innings
- Dearden Transferred to AA Wichita
- Beloit Pitching Dominates, Sky Carp Top Kernels for Second Straight Night, 3-1
- Beloit Pitching Dominates, Sky Carp Top Kernels for Second Straight Night, 3-1