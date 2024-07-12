Big Innings from Lugnuts Sink Captains 13-4, End Lake County's Four-Game Win Streak

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lansing Lugnuts (7-11, 39-44) handed the Lake County Captains (10-7, 52-31) a 13-4 loss on Thursday at Classic Auto Group Park, anchored by seven runs in the top of the sixth and five runs in the top of the ninth.

Captains 3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, gave the Captains an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI triple, scoring on the play after a throwing error by Lugnuts SS Euribiel Ángeles. In the top of the second, Lansing got a sacrifice fly from C C.J. Rodriguez, but Lake County RHP Carter Spivey (ND) stranded a pair in scoring position.

The Lugnuts brought 12 batters to the plate in the seven-run top of the sixth. DH Cameron Masterman engineered the offense with a solo home run and an RBI single in the frame, while LF Jonny Butler hit a two-run homer, 1B Will Simpson, MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Oakland prospect, laced an RBI double, and Rodriguez roped an RBI single.

Lake County fought back in the bottom of the sixth when CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, hit a sacrifice fly. Two frames later, 2B Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect, hit a solo home run.

However, Lansing countered with five more runs in the top of the ninth. Butler hit his second two-run homer of the game, CF Brayan Buelvas, MLB Pipeline's No. 29 Oakland prospect, lined an RBI double, and Masterman drove in his fourth run of the game with a single.

Lansing RHP Hunter Breault retired the Captains in order to earn his fifth save of the season. Lugnuts starter Jacob Watters (6-3) got the win, going five innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven.

Captains RHP Jake Miller (5-3) picked up the loss, allowing six runs on five hits across 0.2 innings. Spivey did not record a decision, allowing one run and three walks while fanning three across five innings.

First pitch for the fourth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be Halloween in July at the ballpark, where the team will also host Friday Night Fireworks after the game.

The contest will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- RHP Carter Spivey lowered his ERA to 2.09 since May 26, the fourth-lowest in the Midwest League in this span.

- INF Angel Genao hit his second home run as a Captain, and first at Classic Auto Group Park. He has hit safely in 22 of his first 28 games at the High-A level.

- INF Alex Mooney recorded his 29th extra-base hit of the season. He is one extra-base hit shy of becoming the first Captain to record 30 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases in a season since seven-year MLB veteran OF Greg Allen in 2015.

- With a pair of singles, C Johnny Tincher has recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the first time in his Minor League career.

- OF Guy Lipscomb went 2-for-4 with a double, and is now batting .432 (16-for-37) with two home runs and five RBI against Lansing this season.

