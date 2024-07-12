Fort Wayne Throws Combined No-Hitter, Fourth in Franchise History

July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (36-49) (8-11) made franchise and Midwest League history, completing a combined no-hitter against the Great Lakes Pontooners (41-43) (7-11) with the final score of 9-1 on an 83-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Henry Baez, Will Geerdes, and Jose Geraldo combined for a no-hitter. Baez worked seven innings, striking out four. Three of Baez's seven frames were finished with less than 10 pitches thrown.

- It was the fourth no-hitter in TinCaps history. The last time Great Lakes was no-hit, was May 9th, 2013, against Fort Wayne at Parkview Field. Max Fried, Matthew Shepherd, Leonel Campos, and Roman Madrid were the four who pitched that day.

- The Midwest League has had 190 no-hitters. The TinCaps totaled 18 hits, tied for the most by a winning team in a no-hitter in Midwest League history. The first instance was on June 29th, 1994, when the Appleton Foxes bested the Cedar Rapids Kernels 13-0. 13 runs from 18 hits. Brent Hinchliffe finished all nine innings in a complete game no-hitter.

- Of the 190 no-hitters in Midwest League history, this was just the second with a 9-1 final.

- Every member of the Fort Wayne starting nine had a hit. Nick Vogt had three hits and five RBI. Anthony Vilar reached on all six at-bats walking four times.

- The TinCaps' best inning was the top of the third inning, where they plated four runs on five hits, highlighted by a Vogt three-run double.

- Great Lakes lone run came in the seventh. Chris Newell walked, an error moved him to third and groundball double play moved Newell home.

Rounding Things Out

With a win in game two of yesterday's doubleheader and tonight, it is the first time Fort Wayne has won back-to-back games since June 20th and June 21st.

Up Next

Saturday, July 13th, is the final night of Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine. The first 1000 fans will receive a Pontooners towel presented by myMichiganHealth. Postgame will feature a Fireworks Loontacular brought to you by Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan. Great Lakes and Fort Wayne will play at 7:05 pm.

