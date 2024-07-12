'Caps Topped in Ten, 3-2

APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps search for offense lingered into its third straight game, and Matthew Wood's game-winning RBI-double was the difference as part of a 3-2 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in ten innings on Thursday at Neuroscience Group Field.

The Whitecaps, who had been shut out in back-to-back ballgames for the first time since June 2021, saw its scoreless innings streak snap at 20 innings before taking a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the tenth. In the late innings, the Whitecaps bullpen walked eight batters over the final 4.1 frames before Wood's walk-off double as part of West Michigan's third straight loss to begin the series.

The game unfolded with the 'Caps finally scoring a run when Jim Jarvis connected for a solo home run to lead off the third inning, marking his fourth home run of the season and giving West Michigan its first run of the series. The score remained the same until the sixth when Jadher Areinamo delivered a game-tying RBI-single to even the game at one. The game then turned into a battle of the bullpens, leading to extra innings in a 1-1 tie. The Whitecaps took the lead in the tenth but run-scoring doubles by Luke Adams and Wood helped Wisconsin secure their third straight win of the series.

The Whitecaps drop to 10-8 in the second half and down to 41-43 overall, while Wisconsin moves to 24 games over .500 at 54-30 on the season and 12-6 in the half number two. Costello (5-2) tossed two innings out of the T-Rats bullpen to earn his fifth win, while Yosber Sanchez (1-2) gave up two runs in one frame to take his second loss. The fifth inning saw a rare occurrence when Whitecaps pitchers Jack Anderson and Tanner Kohlhepp combined to strike out four batters in a single inning, with the last of Anderson's strikeouts combining with a passed ball to continue the inning before Kohlhepp finished the frame with a punchout of his own.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday at 7:40 pm. Righty Colin Fields takes on righty WIll Rudy for the 'Caps and T-Rats. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:25 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

