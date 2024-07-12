Dayton Defeats South Bend 6-1 in Thursday Duel

Dayton, OH - For the third straight game in Dayton, the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday night, it was a final of 6-1, as the Cubs have now dropped five straight games since their last win on July 4 in Peoria.

Sam Armstrong got the start for South Bend, after he tossed five scoreless innings on the Fourth of July, earning the victory that night. The game started sharply for Armstrong with back-to-back scoreless innings. That was matched by Dayton starter Jose Franco, who worked three scoreless innings in the game.

Armstrong ran into trouble in the 3rd with a lead-off walk, followed by an RBI double from Sal Stewart, and an RBI sacrifice-fly from Hector Rodriguez. The damage was limited to a run, thanks to a strong throw from Rafael Morel after a baseball got away from an outfield throw. Morel threw home to Ethan Hearn, who tagged out Stewart.

Still, Dayton kept the power coming with two runs in the 4th, and then three in the 6th. Dayton had the bases loaded twice in the 6th inning, and expanded their lead.

South Bend's lone run came in the top half of the 6th inning, thanks to Jonathon Long's 10th home run of the season. It was a solo shot off of Dragons reliever Easton Sikorski, who also earned the win in the game. Long also drew a walk in the contest.

Elsewhere at the plate, Brett Bateman and Rafael Morel both stretched their separate hitting streaks to five straight games.

The Cubs will look to break their winless skid when they clash with the Dragons again on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM, with left-hander Drew Gray on the mound.

