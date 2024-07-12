Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. South Bend)

July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 12, 2024 l Game # 19 (85)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:07 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (5-13, 32-52) at Dayton Dragons (11-7, 45-39)

LH Drew Gray (0-4, 5.70) vs. LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.51)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series between Dayton and South Bend: Dayton 3, South Bend 0.

Streaks : The Dragons are 11-4 over their last 15 games. They are 32-20 (.615) over their last 52 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 6, South Bend 1. Four Dayton pitchers limited South Bend to just four hits. The Dragons held a 3-0 lead before South Bend's Jonathan Long hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth, but the Dragons responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, keyed by a two-out, two-run single by Cade Hunter. Cam Collier had two hits including a double for Dayton.

Current Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton is 3-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .270 batting average (24 for 89); 5.3 runs/game (16 R, 3 G); 1 home run; 8 stolen bases; 1.67 ERA (27 IP, 5 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons team ERA in their last six home games is 1.15 (55 IP, 7 ER).

The Dragons are six games over .500 in full-season record for the first time since August 2, 2023, when they were 52-46. They have not been seven games over .500 since September 9, 2022, when they were 67-60. They are in first place, at least 18 games into a half, for the first time since August 12, 2023, when they were 23-18 in the second half and held a one-half game lead in the East Division race.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 28-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 42-25 (.627) in nights games; 3-14 (.176) in day games.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,036), leading #2 Indianapolis (8,026).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7. Cardona made one appearance during the week, tossing six no-hit, no-run innings on Tuesday vs. Lake County. He walked two and struck out three to earn a win.

Cardona followed that performance on Tuesday, July 9 with five no-hit innings vs. South Bend. He became just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note). Records are not readily available on this feat. In 2006, Dayton's Johnny Cueto allowed no hits in five innings on May 13 and allowed just one hit in his next start in seven innings.

Reliever John Murphy over his last 14 outings: 19 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 23 SO, 0.47 ERA.

Starter T.J. Sikkema over his last two outings: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first five outings since being called up from Daytona: 9.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last three outings: 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022). Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Chattanooga, will also play in the 2024 game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 13 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Will Sanders (1-5, 4.91) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.60) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 14 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Ty Johnson (0-3, 4.64) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (no record)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

