Chiefs Pound Out 15 Hits, Win Fifth Straight

July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - It was the Peoria offense that drove the Chiefs to a convincing 8-0 win on Thursday.

All nine Peoria starters recorded a hit, and seven batters drove in a run as the Chiefs logged their fifth shutout win of the season and their second of the month. Won-Bin Cho and Michael Curialle paced Peoria with three hits apiece.

The Chiefs took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. Three straight singles from JohnFrank Salazar, Cho and Tre Richardson made it 1-0.

In the third inning, Darlin Moquete led off with a single and Brody Moore reached on a fielder's choice. Salazar drove in Moquete with a sacrifice fly and Cho singled to increase the lead to 3-0. After a pickoff error and a wild pitch, Zach Levenson singled to make it 4-0.

Peoria starter Brycen Mautz threw five scoreless innings and worked around five hits and five walks. The left-hander whiffed five and earned his first win of the season.

The Chiefs added on two more runs in the sixth inning to make the score 6-0. Curialle doubled and Carlos Linarez reached on a walk. With two outs, Moore plated Curialle with a single and Chris Rotondo singled to score Linarez. With the knock, Rotondo pushed his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest in the Midwest League this season.

Quad Cities saw their best scoring chance go by the wayside in the home half of the sixth. Reliever Zane Mills came on in relief of Mautz with the bases loaded and no one out. He retired the next three batters to keep Quad Cities scoreless. Mills pitched three scoreless frames to earn the hold.

Peoria kept on hitting in the ninth inning to add two more runs. Cho and Levenson led off the inning with walks and Richardson doubled down the right field line to score a run. Curialle capped off the night with a sacrifice fly to make the score 8-0.

Tyler Bradt closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning. He fanned five to lower his second half ERA to 3.00.

In total, the Chiefs tallied 15 hits Thursday and went 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Richardson's two RBIs led the club.

Game four of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Inohan Paniagua is scheduled to pitch for Peoria.

