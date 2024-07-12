6-Run First Leads to Carp Victory

July 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -The Supper Clubbers got off to a fantastic start and never looked back Friday night in a 9-4 victory over the Kernels.

The Clubbers, which took over the team's identity for the evening, put up six runs in the first inning on six hits, then added single tallies in the second, fourth and eighth innings.

The team entered the contest with 10 triples on the season, but got three-baggers from Osiris Johnson, Mark Coley and Brock Vradenburg to highlight an 11-hit outing.

Vradenburg also cracked a long solo homer to right field while the Clubbers pitching staff held down the fort, allowing only three runs in the fifth and one more in the ninth.

Alex Williams got the start and pitched four scoreless frames while allowing only one baserunner, while Kyle Crigger (4-0) picked up the win with two scoreless frames.

GAME NOTABLES:

* The Beloit Health System Club was completely refurbished to resemble a classic Wisconsin Supper Club, while the menu was altered to reflect the Wisconsin tradition as well.

* Kwik Trip helped give away 1,000 Supper Clubbers bucket hats, which many of the fans in the stands spent the game wearing.

* Shelby Stone (2024 National Petite Miss Agriculture USA) threw out the first pitch of tonight's game.

* Promotions Princess Night on Saturday, which will be capped by a fantastic fireworks show. Sunday will be Bait & Tackle Day, with a hat giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of Drevdahl Auto Body and a fishing tournament.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.