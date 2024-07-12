Tanner's 3-Run Homer in 8th Lifts Dragons to 6-3 Win

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Logan Tanner blasted a tie-breaking three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 6-3 on Friday night. The win extended the Dragons winning streak to four straight as they increased their lead in the playoff race to two games.

A crowd of 8,522 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fifth inning. Victor Acosta started the rally with a double to left field to open the inning. With one out, Acosta raced all the win in to score on a wild pitch to give the Dragons the first run of the game. After a walk to Yan Contreras, Jose Serrano belted a two-run home run to left field to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

Dragons starter T.J. Sikkema turned in his third straight scoreless start, working five innings. He allowed six hits but did not issue a walk and struck out five, providing his best work with men on base.

Reliever Pedro Alfonseca worked out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the sixth to put up a scoreless frame in his only inning of work.

The Cubs scored three runs in the seventh against Dragons reliever Brody Jessee to tie the game at 3-3, keyed by a two-out, two-run triple by Brian Kalmer.

In the bottom of the eighth, Sal Stewart and Jay Allen II drew back-to-back walks to start the inning, but the next two batters were retired without the runners advancing. Logan Tanner then launched one of the biggest home runs of the year for the Dragons, a two-out, three-run shot to left field that easily cleared the fence to give the Dragons a 6-3 lead.

View the home run by Tanner here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1811943991618769224

Brock Bell pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save as the Dragons recorded their fourth straight win in the series against South Bend.

The Dragons are 12-7 in the second half and 46-39 overall. They are 6-1 at home in the month of June. The Dayton win coupled with a West Michigan loss gave the Dragons a two-game lead in the playoff race in the second half.

Notes: Sikkema has thrown 15 innings without allowing a run over his last three starts.

Up Next: The Dragons will host South Bend (5-14, 32-53) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.60) will start for Dayton against South Bend's Will Sanders (1-5, 4.91). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: The Dragons game on Saturday will be televised in the Miami Valley on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

