What a Night for Number 17

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears and Dashers met for the sixth and final time this year with Binghamton looking to complete the series sweep. The contest between the two teams would take place for the fourth time in the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, as the home team looked to extend their franchise best win streak.

Binghamton would get the first three goals of the game quickly in the first period. C.J. Stubbs connected first as he extended his point streak. Josh Fletcher would find the back of the net for the second time in as many nights making the score 2-0. The final goal in the frame came off the stick of Scott Ramaekers as both teams skated off to the locker room with the Black Bears leading 3-0

The second period would be one to remember for the entire Binghamton Black Bears franchise. The captain, Tyson Kirkby, cleaned up a rebound in front, recording his 110 goals for the franchise. He surpassed Nikita Ivashkin for the most goals all-time as a member of the Binghamton Black Bears. The Dashers would respond as Quinn O'Reilly put the Dashers on the board for the first time this series. The Black Bears head to the locker room up 4-1.

The third was like the first as it was all Black Bears. The team would record three goals in the frame. The first was a seeing eye shot from Dakota Bohn on the power play. The next was Scott Ramaekers second of the night as he continued his impressive second season with the Black Bears. The final goal of the night came courtesy of Jesse Anderson as he put the icing on the cake of a 7-1 victory.

Connor McAnanama was terrific as usual as he stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced. His counterpart Parker Rutherford had a strong performance even if the score does not reflect it, stopping 58 of the 65 shots asked of him. The Black Bears got 7 goals, each from six different players, as 12 players collected points overall. The Black Bears extend their winning streak to 17 and sweep the season series from the Dashers. Binghamton is back in action next week as they take on Bobcats in Blue Ridge for the first time.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.