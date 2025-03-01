Columbus River Dragons edge the Motor City Rockers 7-6
March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
FRASER, MI - A wild, back-and-forth affair was settled in overtime on Nolan Slachetka's game-winning goal at 59 seconds as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Motor City Rockers 7-6 on Saturday night.
Slachetka took a pass from Justin MacDonald and fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Rockers goaltender Trevor Babin (22 saves) to give the River Dragons the dramatic win and a weekend sweep on the road.
After MacDonald scored the first goal of the game, the Rockers scored the next three to take a 3-1 lead early in the second period.
Then the River Dragons offense erupted as the team scored four goals in a 2:13 span of the second period, starting with MacDonald's second of the night followed by goals from Ryan Hunter, Scott Docherty and Alex Storjohann to put Columbus ahead 5-3.
From there, Motor City would rally to tie the game at 5-5 by 3:53 of the third period as Eli Rivers completed the hat trick. Kyle Heitzner and Nick Gullo traded goals to tie the game at 6-6 and force the overtime.
Notes:
Nathan Balkwill appeared in his 100th professional game.
This weekend marked the only meetings between the River Dragons and Rockers.
Emergency Backup Goaltender Will Salnek was pressed into duty after Sammy Bernard went down with an injury early in the first period. Salnek stopped 23 shots to earn his first professional victory.
The River Dragons are back in action next weekend at Carolina against the Thunderbirds. Columbus returns home on Legends Weekend March 14 and 15, with tickets on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Venom Outduel Bobcats, Take 4-3 Shootout Victory - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- No Quit, Just Grit: Rock Lobsters' Rally Late to Stun Moccasins - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Prowlers Claw Back to Earn a Point in Danbury - Port Huron Prowlers
- Gonzalez Plays Hero, Buries OT Winner, 3-2 Over Prowlers - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Columbus River Dragons edge the Motor City Rockers 7-6 - Columbus River Dragons
- Salak Buries Wolves Late, Thunderbirds Win 3-2 - Carolina Thunderbirds
- What a Night for Number 17 - Binghamton Black Bears
- Rockers Battle but Come Up Short, Fall to Columbus in Overtime 7-6 - Motor City Rockers
- 'Cats Bolster Blue Line, Add Former NCAA D-III D-Man - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Port Huron Prowlers: March 1, 2025 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- River Dragons Get 6-Foot-5 D Simonchyk - Columbus River Dragons
- Thunderbirds Defeat Wolves on School Spirit Night - Watertown Wolves
- River Dragons Earn 6-3 Win Over Rockers - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.