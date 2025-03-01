River Dragons Earn 6-3 Win Over Rockers

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







FRASER, MI - The Columbus River Dragons overcame a 2-0 deficit, scoring five straight goals and skating away with a 6-3 win over the Motor City Rockers on Friday night at Big Boy Arena.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second period, Columbus would score twice within a 46-second span to tie the game. First Kyle Heitzner scored his first goal back in a River Dragons uniform, followed by Cody Wickline and suddenly the momentum in the game turned.

Reeling off goals by Nolan Slachetka, Connor Lind and Kirk Underwood, the River Dragons built a 5-2 lead by the 12:59 mark of the third period.

Motor City got back to within two goals on a shorthanded marker from Eli Rivers, but on the same power play the River Dragons would push the lead back to three goals thanks to Kyle Moore's power play goal.

Sammy Bernard made 26 savers for the win. Ryan Hunter extended his point streak to 11 games, netting 7-13-20 over that stretch.

The same two teams are back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm ET, with the River Dragons broadcast kicking off on YouTube 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.