Salak Buries Wolves Late, Thunderbirds Win 3-2

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Tied in the 3rd period for the second straight night, Gus Ford found Jan Salak on a 2-on-1 beating Anton Borodkin with 57 seconds left in the 3rd period to push the Carolina Thunderbirds past the Watertown Wolves, 3-2, on Saturday evening at the Watertown Arena.

Carolina (32-7-3) opened the scoring on the penalty kill early in the 1st period. Jiri Pestuka weaved his way past Watertown's (23-15-2) defense and beat Wolves goalie Anton Borodkin putting the Thunderbirds ahead, 1-0, just 3:28 into 1st period. Davide Gaeta tied the game with 6:57 left in the 1st and the two sides went to the 1st intermission tied at one.

Neither side could figure out Borodkin or Boris Babik for Carolina in the 2nd, but in the 3rd, Jon Buttitta put Carolina ahead, 2-1, just over three-and-a-half minutes into the final 20 minutes. The Wovles would find an answer from Trevor Lord just over the midway mark in the 3rd tying the game, 2-2, but the Thunderbirds had a late push down the stretch.

With just over a minute remaining in regulation, Gus Ford weaved his way past the Watertown defense creating a 2-on-1. Jan Salak crashed the back post tipping home the game-winner with 57 seconds left, finishing off Watertown, 3-2.

Carolina has now won 15 straight games, their second longest streak in franchise history. The Thunderbirds and Wolves meet for game three on Sunday evening in Watertown. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Watertown Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.