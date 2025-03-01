Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Port Huron Prowlers: March 1, 2025

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Back-to-back goals in the middle frame helped the Hat Tricks record one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Port Huron at home on Friday. Matt Graham's goal at 3:21 of overtime ended Danbury's eight-game home win streak. Additionally, the Hat Tricks' three-game win streak was snapped.

Ludwig Thellstrom's tying goal at 7:44 of the third period for the Prowlers forced overtime between the two sides for the second straight meeting.

Josh Labelle and Jonny Ruiz scored 6 ÃÂ½ minutes apart in the second to put the Hat Tricks ahead, 2-1. Ruiz scored on the power play from the left circle, moving his goal streak to three games.

Jamie Bucell slid home the game;'s opening goal nearly seven minutes into the first.

Danbury dropped its first home contest since its 5-0 loss to Binghamton on Dec. 28.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Saturday marks the final meeting of the regular season between the Hat Tricks and the Prowlers. It also is the fifth time in the last seven contests that Danbury will square off with Port Huron with the teams splitting the first four. Danbury's series lead was reduced to 3-1-0-1 following its 3-2 overtime decision on Friday. The Hat Tricks took a 6-5 shootout win in the prior clash on Feb. 22. Noah Robinson, Dylan Hullaby, and Jonny Ruiz potted three straight goals in less than 5 ÃÂ½ minutes and Gleb Bandurkin ultimately scored the deciding goal in the shootout's seventh round.

The Hat Tricks and the Prowlers faced off on Feb. 14-15 in Michigan. Danbury posted nine combined goals but split the weekend with a 7-2 win on Feb. 14 and a 4-2 defeat the following night.

Jonny Ruiz has three goals and seven assists to lead Danbury in the season series. Connor Woolley has chipped in four goals and three assists.

Conor McCollum is 3-1-1 and has a .910 save percentage through five starts.

Port Huron's Joel Frazee and Matt Graham have each scored three goals in the series. Graham has also contributed three assists.

Prowlers goaltender Valterri Nousiainen has a .847 save percentage and is 1-2-0 in three appearances. Reid Cooper is 1-1-1 in three starts (.883) and made 29 saves on Feb. 22 in Danbury.

ABOUT THE PROWLERS

Port Huron enters tonight's matchup in fourth place in the Empire Division. With 63 points (16-16-5-5), the Prowlers are three points behind the Wolves for third place and 44 back of Binghamton for the top spot. They won the first game of their four-game East Coast road trip on Friday to register one point (3-2OTW) as they try to finish it with four points. Port Huron's last two victories are against the Hat Tricks, the other on Feb. 15 (4-2W) in Michigan. The longest win streak of the season for the Prowlers stands at five games from Jan. 4-Jan. 18, when they scored 33 combined goals in that stretch.

Port Huron is led by defenseman Alex Johnson, who paces the club in points (48), goals (15) and assists (33). Forward Matt Graham is on a four-game point streak (4-3-7) with a goal in each.

Former leading goal-scorer Tucker Scantlebury is still on loan to the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) as of Feb. 13.

Valtteri Nousiainen is 14-11-2 with a .911 save percentage and has the FPHL's eighth-lowest goals against average (2.69) after making 16 saves on Friday.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks have secured points in 14 of their previous 15 games (36) and have a chance to split the weekend with the Prowlers for the second time in the last three meetings. Friday saw Danbury attempt its third straight come-from-behind win until falling short in overtime.

In their last 15 contests, the Hat Tricks are 11-1-2-2, including two wins at Watertown, and have swept three weekends. They continue a five-game homestand Saturday before hosting HC Venom next weekend (March 7-9) as part of seven total home contests in March.

Danbury has averaged 4.6 goals per outing over its last eight and has scored five or more goals in seven of its last 11 games. The Hat Tricks' shootout win at Watertown marked the first time this season they have won consecutive games via shootouts.

Danbury battles Port Huron with a record of 19-11-7-4 (72 points) and is six points ahead of Watertown for second place in the Empire Division. The Hat Tricks stand 35 points behind the Binghamton Black Bears for the top spot.

The Hat Tricks' power play is third (25.1%) in the FPHL and has scored the third-most goals (42). On the penalty kill, Danbury is 11th (77.6%) and has allowed the league's fourth-most goals (38) but was a perfect 7-for-7 on Friday and has delivered in 40 of its past 43 opportunities (93%) over the past nine games. In five games against the Prowlers, Danbury is 31-for-33 (93.9%) on the kill.

Gleb Bandurkin is the Hat Tricks' leading goal scorer (25) and has two hat tricks in his rookie season. Josh Labelle paces the team with 29 assists.

CAP LEADING THE WAY

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz scored for the third straight game on Friday, extending his point streak (7-9-16) to seven games. Ruiz has goals in five of his last six outings (7), including two goals in back-to-back contests on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 against HC Venom (7-2W, 10-4W). The Hat Tricks' all-time leader in goals (164), points (304), and games played (233) turned in his 11th multi-point outing of the season on Friday and the third in his last five appearances.

LABELLE'S BIG NIGHT

Josh Labelle tallied a goal and an assist on Friday, marking the defenseman's eighth multi-point performance of the season. The 25-year-old of Mississauga, Ontario, last had two points on Feb. 8 against the Dashers, each assists. Labelle has supplied eight goals and a team-high 29 helpers in his second season in Danbury and is now just one assist from his 100th in the FPHL. In six games versus the Prowlers, Labelle has two goals and five assists.

BEDARD LENDS A HAND

Charlie Bedard logged an assist on Friday for the second time in his last three outings. A native of Southampton, N.Y., the defenseman now has the chance to produce helpers in back-to-back games for the third time in 14 contests. Bedard has one goal and 10 assists in 31 Hat Tricks appearances since returning to Danbury via trade from Monroe on Nov. 21.

ZP STEPS IN

Zach Pamaylaon notched his 10th assist of the season on Friday. The third-year defenseman has reached double-figures in assists for the third straight season, after posting 16 last season. Pamaylaon has three combined assists over his last three outings and 43 in his professional career.

TWO VETERANS APPROACHING MILESTONES

Jacob Ratcliffe is two points away from the 100th in his FPHL career, all with the Hat Tricks. The forward of Canterbury, New Zealand, has 39 points (11g, 28a) this season, his third in Danbury. Josh Labelle is one assist from reaching 100 in the FPHL. The 25-year-old defenseman has recorded 28 helpers in his fourth professional season. Labelle spent his first season in Watertown (6g, 24a) and second with Columbus (7g, 21a).

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.