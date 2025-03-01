No Quit, Just Grit: Rock Lobsters' Rally Late to Stun Moccasins

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 4-2 on Military Appreciation Night Saturday in Akins Ford Arena.

For the second-consecutive night, Monroe took the first lead of the game with a Khaden Henry shot from the high slot at the 11:34 mark of the first period.

Having returned to the ice after suffering an injury in the first period, Malik Johnson was able to answer back with a beautiful wrister from the right circle.

Houston Wilson believed he had the last laugh against his Athens counterparts, beating Josh Rosenzweig up high with a shot to take a 2-1 lead for the Moccasins 10:36 into the third period.

However, the Rock Lobsters never let the odds against them get in the way. Daniil Glukharyov shot through traffic to tie it at 2-2; Johnson scored his fourth goal in two games to take the lead just 18 seconds later and complete the comeback.

Glukharyov dealt the dagger with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

The Rock Lobsters (31-6-2, 85 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for a Sunday matineé at 4:05 p.m. There will be a forum beforehand for Faith and Family Night.

