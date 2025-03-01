Rockers Battle but Come Up Short, Fall to Columbus in Overtime 7-6

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - It was a step in the right direction for the Motor City Rockers, but it still wasn't enough as they fell to Columbus 7-6 in overtime.

Columbus faced adversity early one when goalie Sammy Bernard had to leave the game just over three minutes in due to injury, bringing in backup goaltender Will Salnek.

The River Dragons opened the scoring 17:18 into the first period when Justin MacDonald received a cross-crease pass and tapped the puck into the net giving Columbus the 1-0 lead.

Motor City answered quickly.

Kyle Stevens responded quickly for the Rockers, evening the score just 31 seconds later. The goal was the 200th point of Stevens career.

In the final minute of the opening period, Tristen Wells tipped a shot out in front past Salnek, giving the Rockers the 2-1 lead at the end of the first.

The second period continued the momentum for the Rockers, when Eli Rivers extended the Motor City lead to 3-1.

Then an all too familiar sight.

Columbus would net the next four goals, all coming within 2:03. MacDonald, Ryan Hunter, Scott Docherty, and Alex Storjohann all would beat Rockers goalie Trevor Babin to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 advantage.

But Motor City found a way to punch back.

On the penalty kill, Rivers found himself all alone with the puck on his stick, and picked the corner to bring the Rockers within one, 5-4.

The score would stagnate until the third period, when a strong forecheck effort from Cody Oaks kept the puck deep in the Columbus end, and the puck found its way to Rivers' stick yet again, as he buried his third of the night tying it at 5-5.

The hat trick for Rivers was just the second for a Rocker this season, matching Tristin Wells' effort from a November matchup against HC Venom.

Columbus took the lead back just three minutes later, when Kyle Heitzner lit the lamp, giving the River Dragons a 6-5 edge.

With the pressure back on the Motor City bench, it was Nick Gullo that would go bar down, netting his seventh of the season to tie the game at 6-6.

The score would stay deadlocked through the end of regulation, ensuring both Columbus and the Rockers a point.

However, the River Dragons controlled the play for the entirety of a short overtime period, capping it off with a Nolan Slachetka goal, giving Columbus the weekend sweep and the precious second point.

Motor City looks to bounce back next Friday night, when the Athens Rock Lobsters come to Big Boy Arena for their lone game against the Rockers this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35.

