River Dragons Get 6-Foot-5 D Simonchyk

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has acquired defenseman Andrey Simonchyk from the Monroe Moccasins in exchange for future considerations.

The 21-year-old Clinton, NY native has appeared in 33 games this season, scoring twice and adding two assists for four points and 58 minutes in penalties. The 6-5, 205-pound rookie blueliner will add size and a physical presence to the River Dragons defense.

Columbus is back in action in Motor City against the Rockers tonight at 7:05 pm, and will next play at home March 14 and 15 on Legends Weekend. Single game seats are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.