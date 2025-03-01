River Dragons Get 6-Foot-5 D Simonchyk
March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has acquired defenseman Andrey Simonchyk from the Monroe Moccasins in exchange for future considerations.
The 21-year-old Clinton, NY native has appeared in 33 games this season, scoring twice and adding two assists for four points and 58 minutes in penalties. The 6-5, 205-pound rookie blueliner will add size and a physical presence to the River Dragons defense.
Columbus is back in action in Motor City against the Rockers tonight at 7:05 pm, and will next play at home March 14 and 15 on Legends Weekend. Single game seats are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .
