Gonzalez Plays Hero, Buries OT Winner, 3-2 Over Prowlers

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Kyle Gonzalez sniped home the game-winner in overtime to lift the Hat Tricks to a 3-2 win over the Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Gonzalez buried his second game-winner of the season at 4:24 for Danbury's first overtime win of the season. The Hat Tricks won the season series with a 4-1-1-1 record and split the weekend for three points.

Port Huron scored back-to-back goals in the third period, climbing out of a two-goal deficit in just more than 8 ÃÂ½ minutes. A slashing minor on Vadim Frolov at 6:35 gave Matt Graham a power play goal on his own rebound in front at 7:15, slicing Danbury's lead to 2-1.

Luke James turned and uncorked his third goal of the season in the slot, tying the game at two with 4:03 remaining in regulation.

Jonny Ruiz broke the stalemate on a giveaway in the slot at 3:05 of the middle frame, giving Danbury a 1-0 lead. Ruiz has scored in four straight games.

Port Huron's Jamie Bucell took a clipping minor in the second, handing Danbury its second opportunity on the man advantage. Ruiz then pried free a puck from a crowd in the slot 14 seconds later, potting his second of the game with 4:55 to go to make it 2-0 Danbury.

The Prowlers outshot the Hat Tricks 11-0 through the first 12 minutes of the third, pressuring them in their zone.

The Hat Tricks' penalty kill delivered in its first two opportunities, the first on Connor Woolley's high-sticking minor early in the first. Danbury killed two of three penalties.

The first period featured numerous giveaways in the neutral zone and both sides peppered the other's goalies. Neither team found the back of the net in the first frame.

Conor McCollum tallied 33 saves, improving to 17-10-5 this season. The second-year netminder has won in three of his last four starts.

With the victory, the Hat Tricks have captured points in 15 of their past 16 games.

Up next, Danbury continues its five-game homestand on Friday with a clash against HC Venom to begin a three-game weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

