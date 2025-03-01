Thunderbirds Defeat Wolves on School Spirit Night

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - A cross-division battle between the Wolves and Thunderbirds started tonight for the first of three games this weekend, in the only trip to Watertown for Carolina this season.

The Thunderbirds entered the evening riding a 13-game win streak and sitting atop the Continental Division, while the Wolves continued to hold onto the number 3 spot in the Empire Division, and tried to get back into the win column following an overtime loss to Danbury last weekend.

The first twenty minutes ended up being a scoreless affair as both the Thunderbirds keeper Mario Cavaliere and Watertown starter Anton Borodkin faced some tough shots but were up to the challenge of keeping the puck out of the net. Shots on goal at the end of the period were a bit lopsided with Carolina outshooting Watertown 20-6.

Watertown's Davide Gaeta would break the scoreless tie at the 14:46 mark of the second period lifting a back hand over the shoulder of Cavaliere making it 1-0. Assists on the goal belonged to Trevor Grasby and Trevor Lord.

At the 17:17 mark, Jon Buttitta was able to draw the Thunderbirds even as he redirected a Gus Ford shot and beat Borodkin to tie the game at 1 each. Jiri Pestuka was also credited with an assist on the goal.

The Thunderbird were able to outshoot Watertown once again in the second, this time 16-9.

Just :29 into the third period. Watertown once again jumped into the lead on a Junior Harris goal, slapping home a rebound from Davide Gaeta.

It would be just under two minutes later at the 2:33 mark when Carolina's Zach White evened the score at 2-2 after wristing a shot to the back of the cage, assisted by Roman Kraemer and Gus Ford.

At 5:33 of the frame, the Thunderbirds would grab the lead for the first time in the game when White nabbed his second goal of the game, this time assisted by Gus Ford once again.

Carolina held on for the 3-2 win, and lengthened their win streak to 14 games.

The two teams will square off again on Saturday evening at 7:30 and again on Sunday at 7:00.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.