'Cats Bolster Blue Line, Add Former NCAA D-III D-Man

March 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Today the Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, announced a move on the Aschenbach Automotive Group Transaction Trackers to bolster the team's defensive core as their 7 game homestand continues. The club has signed defenseman Patrick Colgan to the active roster.

Colgan, a 6'2" 201lb defenseman adds another powerful skater and sizeable presence on the Bobcats back end. The Bronx, NY native wore the "C" in his senior season at NCAA DIII Framingham State. In 3 seasons with the D-3 Rams, Colgan registered 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) and accrued 96 penalty minutes.

The 26-year-old blueliner is in his first season of professional hockey. He comes to Blue Ridge after notching 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists), racking up 19 penalty minutes and recording a +12 plus/minus rating in 24 games so far this season with ECW Sande in Germany's 4th Pro Division.

The Bobcats 7-game homestand continues tonight against HC Venom for Local Business Appreciation & Group Night. Tickets and group packages are available by calling 276-335-2100, and by visiting the Hitachi Energy Arena box office or blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

