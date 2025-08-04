WHAT a HIT from Georgi Minoungou!
August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2025
- After Mounting a Second Half Comeback FC Cincinnati Settle for a Point in Shootout Defeat to FC Juárez - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Porteous from English Club Watford F.C. - Los Angeles FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Los Angeles FC for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Steven Alzate - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn Point in Penalty-Kick Shootout Loss to Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Clash - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table
- Sounders FC Takes on Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup 2025 Action on Sunday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Explodes with 7-0 Win over Continental Champion Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Launches New Docuseries All Forward: the Jesús Ferreira Story, Presented by Providence Swedish