Wessam Abou Ali HAT TRICK Topples Porto at the 2025 Club World Cup!
July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player from back-to-back Egyptian Premier League champion Al Ahly Sporting Club.
Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Left Back Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Atlanta United FC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Match Versus the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6, at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Match against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6 - LA Galaxy
- New York Red Bulls Add NYRB II Midfielder Rafael Mosquera to Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire - New York Red Bulls
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player - Columbus Crew SC
- San Diego FC Defeats Nashville SC 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Suffers 1-0 Loss to the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Fight to 1-0 Shutout Road Win at LAFC - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player
- Columbus Crew Transfer Aziel Jackson to Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok
- Columbus Crew Suffers 3-0 Setback to Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew Launch "The Heritage Kit" During Club's 30th Season Celebration
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Hugo Picard from En Avant Guingamp