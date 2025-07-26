Wessam Abou Ali HAT TRICK Topples Porto at the 2025 Club World Cup!

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player from back-to-back Egyptian Premier League champion Al Ahly Sporting Club.







