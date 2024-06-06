Wenatchee Wild Sign Davis to Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2007-born forward Ben Davis has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Denver, Colorado, Davis played last season for the Victory Honda AAA 16-and-Under team based in Plymouth, Michigan.

Davis was recently acquired by the Wild in a trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers, after being selected by the Tigers with the 23 rd overall pick in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He has spent the last two years with the Victory Honda program, playing 73 games this past season with nine goals and 23 assists at the 16U level. He helped his team reach the USA Hockey 16U national tournament this past spring, notching an assist in three games at the tournament.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Ben Davis on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

