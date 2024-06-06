Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Veary to Scholarship & Development Agreement
June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2009-born forward Grady Veary has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Campbell River, British Columbia, Veary played last season for the Junior Prospects Hockey League's Island Hockey Club, suiting up primarily for the club's Wild Under-15 team.
"We had the opportunity to scout Grady quite a bit this year, and never came away less than impressed," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "As we approached the slot where we chose him in the draft, our scouts were very excited about the possibility. He is a very strong offensive player that our fans will gravitate toward, with his competitive style of play."
Veary picked up Wenatchee's fifth-round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft, going 104th overall. He posted 39 points in 33 regular-season games during his U15 club's season, and nine points - seven of them goals - during the team's postseason stretch. He also stepped up to play 10 games for the U17 and U18 squads, totaling four points between the teams.
"I was super ecstatic about being drafted by the Wenatchee Wild," said Veary. "Getting drafted is a huge achievement and recognition for me and the hard work I've put into hockey so far, with a lot more ahead. My family, coaches and trainer have been very supportive, and I have to thank them as well."
The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Grady Veary on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.
