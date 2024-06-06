Americans Acquire 2006-Born Defenseman Ismail Abougouche from Edmonton

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has acquired 2006-born defenseman Ismail Abougouche from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

"Ismail is a hard-nosed, veteran defensive defenseman who will add grit and presence to our lineup," said Tory. "We welcome him to the Tri-City Americans family."

Abougouche, from Lac-La-Biche, Alberta, was originally drafted in the 12th round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Kelowna Rockets. He was then acquired by the Oil Kings at the 2024 trade deadline.

Skating in 89 career games to date, the 6'3", 200-pound Abougouche has recorded seven assists while racking up 160 penalty minutes.

