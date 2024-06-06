Ismail Abougouche Eager to Bring his Physicality to the Americans Blue Line

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Ismail Abougouche wasn't expecting to be on the move this summer. Having just being acquired by his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings at the January 10 trade deadline this past year, Abougouche was excited at the prospect of playing at home for the next few years.

Now he'll be bringing his brash style of play to the Americans blue line.

"It was a little shocking just because I was in Edmonton for only half a season," he said. "At the end of the day it's a new opportunity and a new chance to make a good first impression and hopefully have a good season with the Americans."

Beginning his WHL career with the Kelowna Rockets in the 2022-23 season, Abougouche is no stranger to the U.S. Division and the atmosphere inside the rinks.

"It's a totally different surrounding," he said. "You compare it to playing in a rink like Rogers Place in Edmonton where there's the same number of fans, but the rink is so big that you can't even hear them. How passionate they are in those American cities is pretty cool to see."

A self-described defensive defenseman, the Lac-La-Biche, Alberta native has found a role for himself in the WHL with his physicality.

It's something that wasn't the mainstay of his game before he set foot in the WHL.

"I really pride myself in my physicality and the defensive side of the game," he said. "I got into a fight in my second ever game in the WHL, but I'm not someone who's out there looking to fight every night. I'm there to protect my teammates. If we're down in a game and need a momentum boost, I can try to do that with my physicality. I want to make sure that other teams know if they try to mess around with our guys, there's going to be some punishment."

Abougouche has 13 fighting majors under his belt in just 89 career WHL games.

When he found out he was heading south of the border, Abougouche didn't have to look far to get some insight on what to expect in his new home.

"We had Marc Lajoie with the Oil Kings this year and he was a big mentor of mine," he said. "He was the first person I called when I found out about the trade just to ask him how he liked it there, and he had nothing but good things to say about his time in Tri-City."

He said his summer skating coach is Chad Chabana, who spent four years with the Americans from 1991-1995 and is second all-time in franchise history for penalty minutes with 732.

While he won't be playing close to home next season, Abougouche's excitement levels for training camp couldn't be higher.

"I'm just really excited for the opportunity. It's definitely going to be better weather than Edmonton," he laughed. "It's a new atmosphere, meeting new guys and new coaches. I can't wait to get down there."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.