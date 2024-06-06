Oil Kings Deal Ismail Abougouche for 2027 Draft Pick
June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired a 2027 5th round pick in a trade sending 2006-born defenceman Ismail Abougouche to Tri-City Americans, the club announced today.
Abougouche, 18, was acquired by the Oil Kings at the January 10th trade deadline from the Kelowna Rockets after playing 69 games with the club.
The 6-foot-3, 199-pound, Lac La Biche native suited up for 20 games with the Oil Kings picking up 2 points (2A) and 65 penalty minutes.
"We would like to thank Ismail for his contributions both on and off the ice last season. This trade will give Ismail a bigger role in the league to further his on-ice development. We wish him all the best in his future hockey endeavors" said President and General Manager Kirt Hill.
