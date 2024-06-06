Ollie Reid Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Cougars

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed forward Ollie Reid (09) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Reid was the 88th selection in the WHL Prospect's Draft in the fourth round. The Coldstream, BC product spent the 2023-2024 campaign with the Yale U15 Prep team and owned 52 points (22-30-52) in just 27 games.

"To have Ollie commit to the Cougars is huge," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "Having commitment from our first three draft picks in the 09 group really bodes well for the future. Ollie is a very skilled player. His ability to play in small ice situations is exceptional. His puck management is a strong part of his game and he has great hands and habits. Ollie is a very smart player who thinks the game at a high level. We are thrilled to welcome Ollie and his family to the Cougars family."

A noteworthy aspect of Ollie's background is his family's rich sports heritage. His grandfather, Barrie, played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was initially drafted by the BC Lions. Additionally, Ollie's father, Ryan, showcased his athletic prowess as a quarterback in the Arena Football League.

The Cougars want to congratulate Ollie and his family on achieving this milestone!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.