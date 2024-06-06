Tigers Sign Defenceman Zach Nieckar to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have signed 2009-born defenceman Zach Nieckar (Sherwood Park, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Nieckar, 15, was taken in the 5th round, 97th overall in this spring's WHL Prospects Draft. Nieckar spent his 2023-2024 season in the Canada Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep notching 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games played.

When putting on the Tigers Orange & Black for the first time, Nieckar says it's an exciting feeling to be joining the organization.

Tigers Director of Player Personel Bobby Fox says Nieckar checks plenty of boxes when it comes to defending. "Zach is a mobile, two-way defenceman that excels in defending the rush and transitioning the puck."

Stay tuned for the latest in Medicine Hat Tigers news and content by visiting www.tigershockey.com or check out our Facebook, Instagram, X & TikTok accounts for the latest happenings with the Orange & Black.

Season Ticket renewals are underway and you contact the Tigers Office to guarantee your seat for the 2024-25 Season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.