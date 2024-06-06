Tigers Sign Defenceman Zach Nieckar to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have signed 2009-born defenceman Zach Nieckar (Sherwood Park, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Nieckar, 15, was taken in the 5th round, 97th overall in this spring's WHL Prospects Draft. Nieckar spent his 2023-2024 season in the Canada Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep notching 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games played.
When putting on the Tigers Orange & Black for the first time, Nieckar says it's an exciting feeling to be joining the organization.
Tigers Director of Player Personel Bobby Fox says Nieckar checks plenty of boxes when it comes to defending. "Zach is a mobile, two-way defenceman that excels in defending the rush and transitioning the puck."
