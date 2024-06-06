Jaxon Pisani Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed defenseman Jaxon Pisani to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"I am very happy to be a part of the Silvertips organization," said Pisani. "I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started in Everett."

Pisani, an '09-born Sturgeon County, AB native, was selected 39th-overall in the second round of the 2024 WHL Draft. Measuring at 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, Pisani spent the 2023-24 season with the St. Albert Flyers U15 AAA where he recorded nine goals and 37 assists. He also posted three goals and 13 assists in nine playoff games as the Flyers captured the AEHL U15 championship. He was named a Second-Team All-Star for his performance.

"Jaxon is a smart puck-moving defenseman who sees the ice very well," commented Silvertips assistant general manager Mike Fraser. "He has very good offensive upside. He makes a lot of things look easy on the ice and will be a big part of our future. We're excited to have Jaxon and his family committed to Silvertips Country."

Pisani skated with Team Grey at the 2024 Alberta Cup logging two assists in five games.

His 2022-23 campaign was a successful one as well, collecting 30 assists in 33 games played.

Pisani's father, Fernando, enjoyed a 12-year professional career including seven seasons with the NHL's Edmonton Oilers and one with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jaxon Pisani is the second member of the 2024 WHL Draft class to sign with the Silvertips, joining 19th-overall pick Mirco Dufour. He is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.