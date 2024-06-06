Brian Pellerin's Contract Not Renewed

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today it will not renew assistant coach Brian Pellerin's contract for the 2024-25 season.

"We would like to thank Brian for his dedication and commitment to our program over the last three years," said Winterhawks Head Coach/GM Mike Johnston.

This was Pellerin's second coaching stint with the Winterhawks, having previously worked as an assistant coach for four seasons from 2004 to 2008.

The organization's search for an assistant coach will begin immediately.

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.