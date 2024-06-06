Brian Pellerin's Contract Not Renewed
June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today it will not renew assistant coach Brian Pellerin's contract for the 2024-25 season.
"We would like to thank Brian for his dedication and commitment to our program over the last three years," said Winterhawks Head Coach/GM Mike Johnston.
This was Pellerin's second coaching stint with the Winterhawks, having previously worked as an assistant coach for four seasons from 2004 to 2008.
The organization's search for an assistant coach will begin immediately.
