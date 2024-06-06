Victoria Acquires Vaughn Watterodt from Saskatoon in Exchange for Ben Riche

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the acquisition of 2004-born forward Vaughn Watterodt from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for 2005-born forward Ben Riche.

Watterodt was drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft by the Kamloops Blazers, where he played 18 games, accumulating 2 assists between 2020-2022. The product of Rosetown, SK, spent the next three seasons with the Saskatoon Blades where he appeared in 173 games, scoring 32 goals and adding 42 assists for 74 points. Watterodt was ranked 210th for North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting to close out his 2022-23 campaign.

Watterodt will bring playoff experience to Victoria, having helped Saskatoon reach the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. In 39 WHL Playoff games, Watterodt has scored 7 goals and added 11 assists for 18 points.

"Vaughn is a competitor that gives it his all each and every night," said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He brings close to 40 playoff games of experience to our group which will be extremely valuable for our young players and our entire team. He has played any role asked of him over the years and with an elevated offensive role on our team, we feel he will be a key contributor this season."

In exchange for Watterodt, the Royals sent Ben Riche to Saskatoon. The 19-year-old appeared in 62 games for the Royals during the 2023-24 season.

"We thank Ben for his time with the Royals and wish him well in Saskatoon." said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.