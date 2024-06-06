Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament Returns in July

June 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







The Moose Jaw Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament presented by Knight Automotive is getting set to return this July.

The 13th annual tournament in support of the Warriors Education Fund will be held at the Hillcrest Golf Club on Friday, July 4.

"It will be great to have everyone back at the course for a great day of golf," Tournament Chair Todd Hudson said.

"It takes all of us to make this event the success that it is each year, thanks for the community's support."

Over the past 12 years, the tournament has raised over $1-million for the Warriors Education Fund, which provides graduating players with the opportunity to further their education at post-secondary schools.

This year will see members of the 2024 WHL Championship team returning to take part in the tournament, as well as Theoren Fleury, Brennen Wray, Troy Brouwer and many more scheduled to return to the city.

The tournament will open on Thursday night with registration, dinner and a social with more details to be announced at a later date.

On Friday, the golf tournament takes over the Hillcrest Golf Club for the day with golfers having the opportunity to tee it up with current and former members of the Warriors.

For more information on becoming a sponsor of the event or to register please contact: Todd Hudson at 306-631-0288 or Olivia Howe at 306-630-6350.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.